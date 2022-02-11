BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — It’s almost time for Super Bowl LVI, but how many of the millions tuning in will be doing so from the Beijing Olympics?

The matchup has been locked for nearly two weeks; the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in southern California. However, those who are preoccupied with the happenings in Beijing aren’t up to date on their pro football news.

“Sorry, I don’t know,” admits Eric Xie when asked about who will be competing in the big game.

“Bengals versus some farmers? I honestly don’t know who they are,” says Jaime Boswell.

In their defense, the Beijing Olympics are farther than 6,200 miles away from Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood. For the first time in the history of either event, the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics will take place at the same time.

And apparently, for some in Beijing, American Football is out of sight, out of mind.

“I haven’t had a conversation with a single person about the Super Bowl until today,” says Lee Reaney. “I haven’t spoken about football since I got out here.”