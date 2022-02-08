Veterans Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor are two of the best, most decorated bobsledders on the planet — and at the 2022 Winter Olympics, they’ll both represent Team USA.

Humphries is a twice-over Olympic champion for Canada who officially became an American citizen in December; Georgia’s three-time medalist Meyers Taylor ranked first in the 2021-22 Bobsled World Cup season, and is just one of two mothers representing the U.S. at the upcoming Games.

SEE MORE: Bobsledder Humphries’ Olympic journey continues in the U.S.

Meyers Taylor has already experienced a rollercoaster ride at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Shortly after touching down, Meyers Taylor tested positive for COVID-19 and was kept insolation. A few days later, she received news she had been selected as the United States’ flagbearer, but instead gave the honor to speed skater Brittany Bowe. On February 5, the bobsledder was cleared to compete at the Games.

In their fourth Olympic appearances, both athletes will burn up the ice as they race the two-woman and newly introduced monobob events. The single-slider monobob final is scheduled to conclude immediately after Super Bowl LVI (56) on NBC.

Women’s monobob training heats begin Friday, February 11th, with the race officially beginning the following day. The two-woman event kicks off Friday, February 18 at 7:00 a.m.

SEE MORE: Elana Meyers Taylor cleared to compete in Olympics after COVID-19 positive

Meanwhile, U.S. pilots Hunter Church and Frank Del Duca will lead sleds of muscular and mustached men at the world’s biggest sporting spectacle, and Jamaica hopes for cool runnings with their first four-man team in 24 years. Germany’s rock-solid Francesco Friedrich, who won the two- and four-man competitions at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, has consistently grabbed World Championship titles in each discipline since 2017, and dominated the most recent World Cup series standings, looks to add two more Olympic golds to his medal haul this February.

The two-man competition starts Monday, February 14 at 7:05 a.m., with the four-man on Friday, February 18 at 7:00 a.m.

NBC and Peacock will be there to capture every split second of sledding and shredding at the serpentine Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Fri | Feb 11 | 9:00 p.m. Women’s Monobob Training Heats 5,6 — | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 8:30 p.m. Women’s Monobob Heats 1, 2 NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Women’s Monobob Heats 3, 4 NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 14 | 7:05 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Heats 1, 2 USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 7:15 a.m. 🏅 Two-Man Bobsled Heats 3, 4 USA** | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 7:00 a.m. Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 1, 2 USA ** | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 8:30 p.m. Four-Man Bobsled: Heats 1, 2 NBC ** | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 7:00 a.m. 🏅 Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 3, 4 USA ** | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Four-Man Bobsled: Heats 3. 4 NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

* TV networks reflect live events, times may differ for broadcast replays; check full schedule for detailed information.

** Broadcast coverage slightly delayed; check full schedule for exact timing.