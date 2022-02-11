Katie Uhlaender competed in her first two of four runs, making her the first U.S. women’s sliding sport athlete to compete in five Olympics and the first women’s skeleton athlete of any nation to reach that feat.

She joins snowboarders Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis and curling’s John Shuster as the only members of this U.S. team in that club. She’s a past world champion, a past World Cup champion, and was the top-ranked American woman on the skeleton circuit this season.

KSN interviewed Uhlaender back when she competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

She calls Atwood, McDonald, and Bird City her little town.