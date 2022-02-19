U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor extended her medal record with a fifth medal in her Olympic career. She won bronze in the two-woman bobsled Saturday.

That’s more medals than any Black athlete in Winter Olympic history. It’s also the most by any women’s bobsledder at the Olympics and two more than any other Olympic bobsledder, male or female, has won for the U.S.

The Germans stood at the top of the podium. Laura Nolte drove her team to gold and Mariama Jamanka won the silver in the women’s bobsled competition.

Germany is now up to eight gold medals in nine sliding events in Beijing. That’s more than any nation has ever won in sliding at any Olympics.