NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Newton physical education teacher is showing his students the importance of the Olympics.

Jim Brown was able to get his classes at Sunset Elementary School involved in different sports from the Games.

Students carried Olympic torches that were assembled from toilet plungers. Some of the events Brown included in his class were curling, ice skating and other favorites.

“We did hockey, we did bobsled. That one involves teamwork. Then, we did the skeleton way down at the end,” said Brown.

Brown said many of the students today aren’t familiar with the importance of the Olympics.

“Kids today have no clue what the Olympics is. I think it is very special and anytime we can bring part of the world into them, it’s worth it,” said Brown. “It is exposing them to fun things, so they may want to watch a little bit of the Olympics and say, ‘Oh, we did that in school.'”

The Olympics runs through Sunday, Feb. 20. You can watch them on KSN.