Watch: Knierim and Frazier finish sixth in pairs competition
A scintillating free skate performance by Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier yields 138.45 points for a total of 212.68 points and a sixth-place finish in the pairs competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 19: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of Team United States react after skating during the Pair Skating Free Skating on day fifteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)