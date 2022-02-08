Here are the segments featured on Monday’s edition of the KSN Olympic Zone.

Hilary Knight on what makes the U.S. women “electrifying”

Hilary Knight shares why playing with the best in the world makes her easier, and what scares her off the ice.

The incredible comeback story of skier Hannah Halvorsen

Just three years ago, cross-country skier Hannah Halvorsen was hit by a car and suffered a traumatic brain injury. She had to learn how to walk again but was back on skis in 11 months–and is now an Olympian.

The legacy of Jake Burton, the “father of snowboarding”

Jake Burton, the founder of Burton Snowboards, is credited for revolutionizing the sport–and acted as a father figure for many of the top U.S. snowboarders. Kelly Clark and Shaun White share their memories of Burton.

The mesmerizing and magical tricks of freeski big air

The high-flying tricks done by the freestyle skiers in the big air event are almost unbelievable at first glance. Sam Broke slows down the fast-paced action to give viewers a better look.

The two sides of Nathan Chen: Athlete and artist

Nathan Chen’s mastery of the quad jump has propelled him to the top of the figure skating world, but taking piano lessons as a child may have helped too. Chen describes how artistry requires athleticism and vice versa.

Relive Team USA’s best moments from the weekend

Team USA kicked off the Olympics in winning form, with Jaelin Kauf and Julia Marino claiming silver medals and Nathan Chen scoring big in the men’s short portion of the figure skating team event.