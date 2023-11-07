Elk County election results

Sedgwick County Barber County Barton County Butler County Chase County Chautauqua County Cheyenne County Clark County Cloud County Comanche County Cowley County Decatur County Dickinson County Edwards County Elk County Ellis County Ellsworth County Finney County Ford County Geary County Graham County Grant County Gray County Greeley County Greenwood County Hamilton County Harper County Harvey County Hodgeman County Jewell County Kearny County Kingman County Kiowa County Lane County Lincoln County Logan County Lyon County Marion County McPherson County Meade County Mitchell County Morris County Morton County Ness County Norton County Osborne County Ottawa County Pawnee County Phillips County Pratt County Reno County Rice County Rooks County Rush County Russell County Saline County Scott County Sedgwick County Seward County Sheridan County Sherman County Smith County Stafford County Stanton County Stevens County Sumner County Thomas County Trego County Wallace County Wichita County