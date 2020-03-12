Time to rescan if you watch KSN with an antenna

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN has installed a new state-of-the-art and high-powered transmitter and antenna in Sedgwick County and is now transmitting at a new frequency. If you watch KSN programming for free with an over-the-air antenna, you need to rescan your TV now to continue watching our station.

Viewers do not need to purchase new equipment or services. If you watch KSNW through a cable or satellite service, you do not need to rescan, your service provider will do it for you.

In February, a helicopter team helped install KSN’s new antenna. The change in frequency is due to an auction of broadcast airwaves by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

“We are pleased to now be transmitting on a reliable, high-power antenna to help serve our viewers. We’ve been sharing critical breaking news and severe weather alerts with the people of of Kansas for more than 65 years and we’re pleased to continue that service with our new equipment,” said Steve South, Vice President and General Manager of KSN.

To re-scan, select “scan” or “autotune” on the TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on the remote control. This move is happening behind the scenes, so the channel number viewers know will not change.

Go to TVAnswers.org, a viewer resource provided by the National Association of Broadcasters, that features the latest news and information on station changes nationwide. If you need help re-scanning your TV go to https://www.tvanswers.org/rescan.asp for more information. You can also consult the TV or converter box owner’s manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer. For additional assistance, contact the FCC’s consumer hotline at 1-888-225-5322 and press prompt number 6.