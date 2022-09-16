OFFICIAL RULES
- NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Treat the Teach (the “Contest”) is sponsored by LIN Television Corporation d/b/a KSNW-TV (“KSN News 3”) and Credit Union of American (together, the “Contest Parties”). Contest is only offered in Kansas. Void outside Kansas and where prohibited.
- Contest is subject to all federal, state and local laws. KSN News 3 shall be entitled to interpret these Official Rules as needed — including but not limited to rules regarding nominations, judging, deadlines, Honoree selection, recognition, award restrictions, and eligibility — and all of its decisions are final. By participating, you irrevocably, fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by these Official Rules and waive any right to claim ambiguity in these Official Rules and or any other Contest-related advertising or materials.
- Contest begins on September, 19, 2022. Final Nomination deadline is April 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time (“CT”). Judging to determine potential Honorees will be completed no later than five (5) business days after the conclusion of each monthly nomination period, with the final Honoree selected by April 30, 2023. KSN News 3’s computer is the official time-keeping device for this Contest.
ELIGIBILITY
- To be eligible to submit a nomination (i.e., a “Nominator”) or to be nominated (i.e., a “Nominee”), you must be at least eighteen (18) years old and a legal resident of Kansas. In addition, each Nominee must be a current 1st-12th grade teacher. If selected as a potential Honoree, Nominee must be able to furnish documentation of such eligibility.
- Employees of KSN News 3, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and Credit Union of America, and any other television stations in Kansas, any other entity directly involved in the development or administration of the Contest, and the members of their immediate families (defined as spouses, parents, siblings, and children, including “steps,” “in-laws,” “formers,” and “exes” of each, and each of their respective spouses) and households, are not eligible to nominate or win. The term “household” includes all persons residing together in a single residence, whether or not related.
AWARDS & RESTRICTIONS
- Honorees (9): Each Honoree will be recognized as the Treat the Teach Winner, on Good Day Kansas Introductions during the 12:30pm CT show on the last Monday of the month. Approximate Retail Value: $0. Honorees will receive no prizes or other items of cash value.
- Credit Union of America will provide a $250 Amazon gift card to the Treat the Teach Winner. Treat the Teach Winner may pick up the $250 Amazon gift card at KSN News 3, (833 N. Main)
- Honoree recognition has no cash value and are subject to the sole discretion of KSN News 3 and Good Day Kansas. In the event that any award element above is unavailable or cannot be or is not fulfilled for any reason, Honoree will not be entitled to any substitution, remuneration or alternate element.
NOMINATIONS
- Nominations will be accepted beginning September 19, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. CT and ending April 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Each nomination requires two (2) steps:
- Write Narrative: First, in five hundred (500) words or less, describe the qualities such as excellent student care, professionalism, caring, compassion, etc. that make your Nominee deserving of recognition as a Teacher of the Month (your “Narrative”);
- Submit Narrative & Nomination Form: Next, submit all Required Information (defined below) along with your Narrative through either of the following submission methods:
- Online: Visit http://ksn.com (the “Contest Page”) and follow the instructions to complete an official nomination form with all required information, which may include your name, e-mail address, phone number, and age or date of birth (the “Required Information“), as well as current and accurate contact information for your Nominee for notification purposes, such as place of employment, daytime phone number and e-mail address, etc. (the “Nominee Contact Information”), and upload your Narrative; or
- U.S. Mail: Legibly hand-print or type a piece of paper with all Required Information and Nominee Contact Information and mail it with your Narrative to “Treat the Teach” Contest, c/o KSN News 3, 833 N. Main Street, Wichita, Kansas 67203.
These are the only submission methods. Nominations will not be accepted via e-mail or any other method. The completed nomination form and Narrative together constitute your “Nomination Materials.”
- To be eligible for consideration during any particular selection month, nominations must be received by KSN News 3 no later than the fifteenth (15th) day of the relevant month at 11:59 p.m. CT. Nominations received after the fifteenth (15th) day of a particular month but before April 30, 2023 will be considered during the following month. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt by KSN News 3. KSN News 3 will not accept screen shots as proof of nomination.
- Regardless of submission method, limit one (1) nomination per Nominator per calendar month. Additional nominations received from any such Nominator thereafter will be subject to disqualification. Non-winning nominations do not carry forward to subsequent months. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, mechanical, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar nomination methods or agents (including, but not limited to, contest-entry services or multiple or different e-mail addresses, or the submission of false contact information under multiple or different e-mail addresses, identities, registrations, accounts or logins) or any other devices or artifices to nominate or encourage, directly or indirectly, multiple or false nominations are prohibited and suspected or detected nomination method violations may void some or all nominations submitted by that Nominator, in KSN News 3’s sole discretion. No group submissions will be accepted.
- Nominations must include a working daytime telephone number and valid e-mail address for the Nominator and valid contact information such as telephone number or e-mail address for the Nominee. KSN News 3 is not responsible for voice or electronic communications that are undeliverable as a result of any form of call blocking of any kind or inability to leave a voice message or passive or as to e-mail, active filtering of any kind. Nominations that fail to provide any Required Information may be disqualified without further notification to Nominators by KSN News 3. KSN News 3 is not responsible for Nomination Materials that are lost, misdirected, garbled, distorted, truncated, incomplete, illegible, incorrect or late for any reason, and all such corresponding nominations are void. KSN News 3 reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any nomination at any time that in its opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Nominations become the property of KSN News 3 and will not be returned or acknowledged.
- If you submit Nomination Materials or otherwise participate in the Contest online, the information that you provide in connection with the Contest may be used by KSN News 3 in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at http://ksn.com/privacy-policy, and which may be updated from time to time. Nomination Materials submitted via the Contest Page must comply with all terms and conditions at the Contest Page (the “Website Terms”).
- All Nomination Materials must comply with the following “Submission Requirements:”
- Narratives must not exceed five hundred (500) words;
- Nomination Materials must be original to you (not copied, adapted, or reproduced from any other source and not in collaboration with any other person).
- No watermarks, signatures, or copyright notices may be added to any Nomination Materials.
- No identifiable individuals (other than Nominees) may be depicted in any Nomination Materials.
- No Nomination Materials may depict any identifiable brand names, trademarks, logos or trade names other than those belonging to Contest Parties.
- No content, language or images that would make any Nomination Materials inappropriate for television broadcast to a general audience may be depicted in any Narrative. No foul language, graphic or excessively violent content, or any violation of third party intellectual property rights may be depicted in any Nomination Materials.
- No Nomination Materials may depict any content that is inappropriate, lewd, pornographic, obscene, indecent, hateful, tortious, illegal, defamatory, slanderous, libelous, false, or disparaging, or that invades any person’s privacy or other rights, or that promotes or advocates drug use, bigotry, racism, hatred, or harm against any group or individual, or that promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.