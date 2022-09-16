OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Treat the Teach (the “Contest”) is sponsored by LIN Television Corporation d/b/a KSNW-TV (“KSN News 3”) and Credit Union of American (together, the “Contest Parties”). Contest is only offered in Kansas. Void outside Kansas and where prohibited. Contest is subject to all federal, state and local laws. KSN News 3 shall be entitled to interpret these Official Rules as needed — including but not limited to rules regarding nominations, judging, deadlines, Honoree selection, recognition, award restrictions, and eligibility — and all of its decisions are final. By participating, you irrevocably, fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by these Official Rules and waive any right to claim ambiguity in these Official Rules and or any other Contest-related advertising or materials. Contest begins on September, 19, 2022. Final Nomination deadline is April 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time (“CT”). Judging to determine potential Honorees will be completed no later than five (5) business days after the conclusion of each monthly nomination period, with the final Honoree selected by April 30, 2023. KSN News 3’s computer is the official time-keeping device for this Contest.

ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible to submit a nomination (i.e., a “Nominator”) or to be nominated (i.e., a “Nominee”), you must be at least eighteen (18) years old and a legal resident of Kansas. In addition, each Nominee must be a current 1st-12th grade teacher. If selected as a potential Honoree, Nominee must be able to furnish documentation of such eligibility. Employees of KSN News 3, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and Credit Union of America, and any other television stations in Kansas, any other entity directly involved in the development or administration of the Contest, and the members of their immediate families (defined as spouses, parents, siblings, and children, including “steps,” “in-laws,” “formers,” and “exes” of each, and each of their respective spouses) and households, are not eligible to nominate or win. The term “household” includes all persons residing together in a single residence, whether or not related.

AWARDS & RESTRICTIONS

Honorees (9): Each Honoree will be recognized as the Treat the Teach Winner, on Good Day Kansas Introductions during the 12:30pm CT show on the last Monday of the month. Approximate Retail Value: $0. Honorees will receive no prizes or other items of cash value. Credit Union of America will provide a $250 Amazon gift card to the Treat the Teach Winner. Treat the Teach Winner may pick up the $250 Amazon gift card at KSN News 3, (833 N. Main) Honoree recognition has no cash value and are subject to the sole discretion of KSN News 3 and Good Day Kansas. In the event that any award element above is unavailable or cannot be or is not fulfilled for any reason, Honoree will not be entitled to any substitution, remuneration or alternate element.

NOMINATIONS

Nominations will be accepted beginning September 19, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. CT and ending April 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Each nomination requires two (2) steps: Write Narrative: First, in five hundred (500) words or less, describe the qualities such as excellent student care, professionalism, caring, compassion, etc. that make your Nominee deserving of recognition as a Teacher of the Month (your “Narrative”); Submit Narrative & Nomination Form: Next, submit all Required Information (defined below) along with your Narrative through either of the following submission methods: Online: Visit http://ksn.com (the “Contest Page”) and follow the instructions to complete an official nomination form with all required information, which may include your name, e-mail address, phone number, and age or date of birth (the “Required Information“), as well as current and accurate contact information for your Nominee for notification purposes, such as place of employment, daytime phone number and e-mail address, etc. (the “Nominee Contact Information”), and upload your Narrative; or U.S. Mail: Legibly hand-print or type a piece of paper with all Required Information and Nominee Contact Information and mail it with your Narrative to “Treat the Teach” Contest, c/o KSN News 3, 833 N. Main Street, Wichita, Kansas 67203.

These are the only submission methods. Nominations will not be accepted via e-mail or any other method. The completed nomination form and Narrative together constitute your “Nomination Materials.”