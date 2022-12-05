Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
44°
Wichita
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Kansas Election Results
Your Local Election HQ
State / Regional
National / World
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Don’t Miss This
Coronavirus
Health
Entertainment
Good News
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Automotive
Top Stories
Kansas Governor ‘fully expects’ abortion rights debate
Top Stories
Wichita remembers the attack on Pearl Harbor
Anonymous donor helps to save roving pantry program
Chiefs Travis Kelce goes to ‘New Heights’ with new …
‘Cold Moon,’ last full moon of 2022, to eclipse Mars
Weather
Radar
Forecasts by Storm Track 3
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Weather App
Closings and Delays
Storm Tracker Shoutout
Severe Weather Preparedness
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Game of the Week
Local Sports Scores
High School
Competitive Drive
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Wichita Wind Surge
Wichita Thunder
Olympics
Racing
Top Stories
Chiefs Travis Kelce goes to ‘New Heights’ with new …
Top Stories
K-State beats Abilene Christian
Gallery
Kansas high school hoop scores
Lower ticket prices, new events coming to Wind Surge
Video
Royals announce meeting for new Ballpark District
Community
Contests
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Veteran Salute
Positive Connections
Here For You Spotlight
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Lone Star NYE
Video
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Treat the Teach nominations
More
Contact Us
Send KSN-TV a photo or video
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Email Newsletters
News App
Weather App
Telemundo Programación
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP U.S. News
Johnson Co. sheriff faces felony charges, ASP says
Top AP U.S. News Headlines
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
Flags are to fly at half-staff Wednesday and Thursday
New Valley Center statement on students’ behavior
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
Kansas rural fire district finds USB gloves smoldering
What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas