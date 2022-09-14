Nearly every automotive manufacturer is ramping up electric vehicle production, including luxury automakers like BMW. Earlier this year, BMW announced the all-new 2023 BMW iX M60, and this sports activity vehicle might just be BMW’s best electric vehicle to date!

When you think of BMW, you may think of sporty and luxurious sedans and coupes, or maybe even luxury SUVs, but all-electric cars may not come to mind at first until you see BMWs latest offering.

The dead giveaway that it’s a BMW is its signature kidney-shaped grille that nearly all BMWs are known for, but nothing on the exterior tells you that this SUV is all-electric. that is, until you punch it.

Most of us equate electric vehicles to being environmentally friendly and dull. While the iX M60 is quiet and has a comfortable range of 280 miles, like many BMWs before it, you can bet it boasts plenty of power and performance.

Two electric motors power the iX M60, unleashing 610 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque when engaged in sport mode. When activating the launch control feature, the iX M60 will rocket from 0-60 in just 3.6-seconds

Equally as impressive as its performance is the iX M60’s interior. It’s futuristic in every sense of the word. The minimalistic approach to the dashboard gives the iX M60 an avant-garde feeling of tomorrow’s vehicles. However, what’s unique is that BMW engineers opted to use sustainable materials on the inside.

The interior was praised so much by the automotive press, it earned awards for top 10 best interiors and the UX award this year. There’s no shortage of technology either. The dashboard is adorned by two massive curved displays that put you at the command center of your iX M60.

Starting MSRP $108,900. available next year