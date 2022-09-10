(Our Auto Expert) — Jeep has some serious news. We are witnessing history in the form of technology combined with electrification and added capability. Jeep has given us a glimpse of its future. Vowing to go all-electric. They begin in early 2023 in the UK, with the North American roll in 2024. Four models have been selected. Let’s take a peek.

Jeep is going all electric with four distinct models. By 2024 Jeep will introduce Jeep to North America the Jeep Wagoneer S, Jeep Recon, Wrangler 4xe, and the Jeep Avenger, which will be released in 2023 and is going exclusively to the UK market.

For us in the states, we are already anticipating the Wagoneer S. The clean body lines and new posture make the quick Zero to sixty in 3.5 seconds a beautiful sight to watch. With up to 600HP and 400 miles of estimated range.

Following the Wagoneer S, we get the Jeep Recon. This is for you off-road outdoor people. Inspired by the Wrangler, It maintains the authentic open-air design we have all fallen in love with. Fully removable doors and windows with available one-touch power top.

The UK-exclusive all-electric Jeep Avenger is the first all-electric Jeep in Europe. Getting all new tech and infotainment center makes the range of 400 kilometers seem like a breeze to travel.

Jeep has something for everyone, whether you’re in North America or the UK.