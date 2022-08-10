Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
94°
Wichita
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Kansas Primary Election Results
State / Regional
National / World
Russia and Ukraine War
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Don’t Miss This
Coronavirus
Health
Entertainment
Good News
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Automotive
Top Stories
Great Bend divers find handgun in lake
Gallery
Top Stories
Wichita man who murdered AutoZone employee sentenced
Canadian kidnapping suspect arrested near border
Less time to enjoy Wichita splash pads, pools
Hutch students to host Field Night for Jones family
Weather
Radar
Forecasts by Storm Track 3
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Weather App
Closings and Delays
Storm Tracker Shoutout
Severe Weather Preparedness
Sports
Local Sports Scores
High School
Competitive Drive
WSU Shockers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Wichita Wind Surge
Olympics
Racing
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Broncos name NFL exec as team’s new president
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Mahomes to play preseason opener
Tom Brady taking break for personal reasons
K-State football will continue to use diverse skills
Video
Mecole Hardman answers controversial internet questions
Community
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Positive Connections
Here For You Spotlight
Summer Road Trip
Seeking Solutions
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
More
Contact Us
Send KSN-TV a photo or video
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Email Newsletters
News App
Weather App
Telemundo Programación
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Internet Brands
Porsche Taycan Turbo S dethrones Tesla Model S Plaid …
Top Internet Brands Headlines
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Former pitchman from local car commercial sentenced
Couple charged in connection to 2010 cold case murder
Boeing to host hiring event in Wichita
Wichita man who murdered AutoZone employee sentenced
Kansas counties with the most born-and-bred residents
Man dies in a grain car accident in Leoti