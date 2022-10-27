Ford revealed its redesigned 2023 F-Series Super Duty in September, and on Thursday the automaker confirmed pricing and a number of key specs.

Sales of the 2023 F-Series Super Duty start next spring and pricing is confirmed to start at $45,765, including a $1,795 destination charge.

Buyers will be able to choose from F-250, F-350, and F-450 models, as well as from a trio of powertrains.

The base engine is a newly developed 6.8-liter V-8 rated at 405 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque. It will do the job but anyone serious about towing will want to upgrade to either the 7.3-liter V-8, rated at 430 hp and 485 lb-ft, or the 6.7-liter V-8 turbodiesel .

2023 Ford Super Duty F-350 Lariat

The 7.3-liter V-8 delivers a maximum tow rating of 22,000 lb, available in the F-350 4×4 with dually rear wheels. It also has a maximum payload of 8,000 lb, albeit with rear-wheel drive and the Heavy-Duty Payload Package fitted.

The turbodiesel exists on another level when it comes to towing. The engine comes in standand and High Output forms. The standard version delivers 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft torque, while the High Output version bumps those figures to 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft.

The High Output diesel is the option to go for if maximum towing capacity is desired. With a gooseneck configuration, towing capacity is rated at a high of 40,000 lb in the F-450, or 4,000 lb higher than the maximum towing for the rival Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD (both rivals have been updated for 2024). The towing capacity drops to 38,000 lb with a gooseneck in the F-350, to 35,000 lb with a fifth wheel trailer in the F-450 dually, and to a low of 23,000 lb with conventional towing in the F-250.

Production of the 2023 F-Series Super Duty is handled at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and at the automaker’s Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, Ohio. Interested buyers can place an order starting immediately.

