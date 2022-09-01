The 2023 Nissan Kicks small crossover carries over unchanged into the new year except for a $300 price increase, Nissan announced Wednesday.

More mainstream than the Nissan Juke and more practical and better equipped than the Nissan Versa, the Kicks is Nissan’s second most popular crossover SUV. It’s also the second most affordable Nissan behind the Versa, which sells at about one-fifth of the volume of the Kicks.

For 2023, the well-equipped Kicks S costs $21,585, including a $1,295 destination fee. It comes with 16-inch wheels, keyless start, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and three USB ports.

2023 Nissan Kicks

Standard across the Kicks lineup are driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams. In addition to those standard safety features, each Kicks is powered by a 122-hp 1.6-liter inline-4 paired with a CVT and front-wheel drive. It’s meant for efficiency more than power, and earns an EPA-rated 33 mpg combined.

For $23,445, the 2023 Nissan Kicks SV adds 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and adaptive cruise control.

The top SR grade paints the roof rails black and adds other dark trim elements, as well as LED headlights and fog lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a surround-view camera system. It costs $24,145, which is about half of the record new car prices shoppers are paying today.

A premium package adds Bose sound, heated front seats and steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery, and a wi-fi hotspot.

Nissan’s smallest crossover SUV launched in 2018 and might see more interest now that the Nissan Rogue Sport has been discontinued.

