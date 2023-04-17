The electric version of BMW’s latest 7-Series has spawned a performance range-topper in the form of the 2024 i7 M70, which was revealed on Monday.

The 7-Series received a redesign for 2023, which included the addition of an electric i7 variant. While the regular i7 tops out at 536 hp, the new i7 M70 brings 650 hp to the table.

The power is generated by a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, and allows the electric sedan to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and top out at a governed speed of 155 mph, according to BMW.

The battery has a capacity of 101.7 kwh and BMW estimates it will deliver an EPA-rated range of 295 miles. Charging capacity of up to 194 kw means charging from 10-80% using a DC fast charger can be done in a little over 30 minutes, the automaker claims.

The i70 M70 was developed by BMW M, whose engineers also dialed up the chassis of the 7-Series for improved performance. There’s M-specific air suspension with adjustable damping and automatic leveling. To improve body rigidity, BMW M added a shear panel between the bulkhead and strut towers. Body lean is counteracted with active anti-roll bars. The brake package and wheels (21 inches standard) are also M-specific units.

The BMW M team also tweaked the exterior with elements like sculpted rocker panels, aerodynamic side-mirror caps, and unique fascias front and rear. The car also launches with an available color combination of copper for the main body and black for the top.

2024 BMW i7 M70

The interior is enhanced with M logos and M-specific graphics for the interface. The infotainment interface is controlled by the latest version of BMW’s iDrive system (version 8.5), which features a customizable home screen where popular functions are arranged on a single level for quick and easy access.

The i70 M70 makes its world debut on Tuesday at the 2023 Shanghai auto show. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch, currently scheduled for the second half of the year.

2024 BMW i7 M70

BMW also has a performance plug-in hybrid option for its latest 7-Series. The M760e was shown last year but hasn’t been announced for U.S. sale. It pairs a 3.0-liter turbo-6 with an electric motor for a combined output of 563 hp.

Production of the 7-Series is handled exclusively at a BMW Group plant in Dingolfing, Germany.

