BMW redesigned the X1 for 2023, and for its second year on the market the new generation of the compact crossover has spawned a performance variant called the X1 M35i.

It starts sales in the U.S. in October and will carry a starting price of $50,895, including a $995 destination charge.

Similar to M35i versions of other BMW compacts, including the M235i Gran Coupe and X2 M35i, the new 2024 X1 M35i falls under BMW’s M Performance range. The range is a step below BMW’s M car lineup and offers a good compromise between comfort and performance.

In the case of the X1 M35i, BMW has installed a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 312 hp. That’s the highest output for a production BMW 4-cylinder engine, and it means the X1 M35i can sprint to 60 mph from rest in 5.2 seconds and reach a governed top speed of 155 mph. The regular X1 tops out at 241 hp in internal-combustion guise and 308 hp in electric iX1 form.

2024 BMW X1 M35i

The X1 M35i’s engine is married to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system. The transmission features paddle shifters for manual control, and holding the left paddle for at least one second switches all of the vehicle’s chassis systems to their sportiest setting. The transmission also has a built-in mechanical limited-slip differential for the front axle to help aid handling during hard cornering.

Also for the chassis, BMW uses adaptive dampers and brake rotors measuring up to 15.2 inches at the front and 13.0 inches at the rear. The brake calipers, which are painted gray and bear the “M” logo, are four-piston units. The standard wheels measure 19 inches in diameter but 20-inch wheels are available.

A number of styling tweaks also set the X1 M35i apart from the regular X1 fleet. These include a unique M version of the front grille sporting vertical double bars, a quartet of exhaust tips (each with a diameter of 3.1 inches), and aerodynamic elements including front and rear spoilers, new side skirts, and low-drag side mirror caps.

2024 BMW X1 M35i

For the interior, the X1 M35i comes with Alcantara trim, an M-branded steering wheel, M-branded treadplates and pedals, and custom graphics for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. M-branded front seats with extra bolstering can also be added.

The X1 M35i is also among the first BMWs to feature version 9.0 of the automaker’s iDrive infotainment system. This new version, which is powered by Google’s Android operating system (the current iDrive uses Linux), is claimed by the automaker to be easier to use thanks to a QuickSelect feature that provides quick access to frequently used functions on the current screen. BMW said the new iDrive system also makes it possible to display individually configurable graphics on the infotainment screen as an alternative to the standard navigation map view.

Production of the X1 M35i is handled at BMW’s plant in Regensburg, Germany.

