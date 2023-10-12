Kia on Thursday confirmed final EPA range estimates for its 2024 EV9 electric SUV—and they’re better than originally targeted.

The 2024 Kia EV9 will return up to 304 miles of EPA range with its 99.8-kwh battery pack, Kia revealed, in the EV9 Light Long Range. The base EV9 Light, with its 76.1-kwh battery, will return 230 miles.

Both of those models are single-motor rear-wheel-drive versions, with final range figures 4 and 5 miles better than Kia’s most recent targets.

Kia notes that the final numbers for dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions of the EV9 represent even more impressive gains—up to 27 miles and 11% better than Kia’s earlier estimates for the top-of-the-line GT-Line AWD, for instance. The GT-Line gets a final 270-mile rating, while the AWD, long-range Wind and Land trims at the middle of the range both earn 280-mile range ratings.

2024 Kia EV9

The EV9 is ready for bidirectional charging, and at launch it will likely be the only EV in the U.S. market with automaker-supported hardware readily available (via Wallbox) allowing both functionality for home backup power and support for V2G tech helping stabilize the grid. On a CCS-format DC fast-charger allowing power exceeding these models’ 236-kw peak, the EV9 can get from 10-80% in 25 minutes.

Kia revealed full EV9 pricing details earlier this week. The lineup starts at $56,395 for the EV9 Light and spans to $75,395 for the top-trim GT-Line AWD. Initial EV9s will come from South Korea starting late this year, but Kia will start making these electric SUVs at West Point, Georgia, starting in 2024—likely making them eligible for the full $7,500 EV tax credit, probably as an instant dealership rebate.

2024 Kia EV9

The brand is opening the reservation banks for the EV9 on October 16, and it says that those who do so by November 27 may get “a suite of gifts” after the purchase or lease is finalized, including a mobile charger, three years of complimentary maintenance, and a year of digital services.

Kia is also wrapping in a credit of 1,000 kwh of charging at Electrify America. For buyers of the EV9 Light Long Range, in light of these new ratings, that’s more than 3,000 miles.

Related Articles