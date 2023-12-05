On sale since 2015, the Polaris Slingshot is one the most popular three-wheelers on the market. After several major updates in recent years, the Slingshot gets only minor changes for the 2024 model year.

The Slingshot was given a major overhaul for 2020, with the option of an automated-manual transmission added alongside the conventional stick shift. Further refinements came for 2021, including paddle shifters for the automated-manual transmission. New roof options followed for 2022.

Polaris on Tuesday announced additional changes for 2024, including a new wheel design for the SL grade, new paint and graphics options, a new optional audio system, and the return of the Roush Edition model. The latter is the top Slingshot grade, part of a lineup that also includes the base S, SL, SLR, and R.

New paint colors include Radar Blue Fade, Gold Rush, and Purple Lightning. SL and SLR models also receive new graphics packages. The Roush Edition gets its own graphics package, plus model-specific interior decor.

2024 Polaris Slingshot

The newly available Stage 2 Audio Package boosts power from the standard 100 to 200 watts and includes Rockford Fosgate speakers built into the cockpit’s side kick panels, as well as adjustments to the dashboard tweeters to better reflect sound off the wind deflector. The system is standard on SL and higher grades, and optional on the base S grade.

The sole Slingshot engine remains a 2.0-liter inline-4. It makes 178 hp and 120 lb-ft of torque in the S and SL models, and 203 hp and 144 lb-ft in the SLR, R, and Roush Edition models. A Brembo brake package with larger rotors and 4-piston calipers up front is standard on the Slingshot R and optional on other models. Roush Edition models also get slotted rotors.

Pricing starts at $21,999 for the S base model; an optional technology package bumps the price to $24,849. The SL starts at $28,149, the SLR starts at $31,149, and the R starts at $34,799. The top Roush Edition starts at $38,149 (all prices exclude destination). The automated-manual transmission is a $1,850 option on the S, SL, and SLR, and a $2,150 option on the R and Roush Edition.

Deliveries are scheduled to start in early 2024.

Related Articles