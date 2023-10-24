The 2024 Toyota 4Runner SUV arrives for the new year with standard blind-spot monitors and a price bump of $300 from the 2023 4Runner to $41,850, including a $1,395 destination fee, Toyota disclosed Tuesday.

The truck-based SUV is expected to be redesigned next year for the first time since 2010, likely as a 2025 model following in the rutted tire marks of the redesigned 2024 Toyota Tacoma arriving at the end of this year. The new Taco got longer between the wheels and wider at the axles, and now can be had with a choice of three engine options, including a 326-hp hybrid with a peak torque of 465 lb-ft and a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds.

For now, the 4Runner carries over with a 270-hp 4.0-liter V-6 that makes 278 lb-ft. It mates with a 5-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive or available four-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive adds $1,875 to the 4Runner, except on TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro models, where it is standard. The 2024 Toyota 4Runner can tow 5,000 pounds, and it can be optioned with a third row of seats that can functionally only fit two children or small adults to raise the seating capacity from five to seven.

Toyota equips the base 2024 4Runner SR5 with a standard suite of driver-assist tech that includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warnings and blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control. Convenience features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote start, three USB ports, cloth upholstery, and a satellite radio trial. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels.

For $44,910, the SR5 Premium adds synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats that are power adjustable, and it can be optioned with a third row.

The TRD Sport costs $44,710 and comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, heated power side mirrors, and TRD badging.

The TRD Off-Road costs $45,695, while upgrading to the Premium grade features listed above costs $48,275. It adds a low-gear crawl mode, an electronic locking rear differential,

At $51,085, the Limited adds luxury elements to the 2024 4Runner from the Premium grade, as well as a Torsen center locking differential when equipped with 4WD. It has a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, perforated leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, and 15-speaker JBL sound.

The 2024 4Runner TRD Pro tops the lineup at $56,380 by marrying the Limited and TRD Off-Road and adding a surround-view camera system and 17-inch black alloy wheels with all-terrain tires. It also has a new burnt orange color, Terra.

Made in Japan, the 2024 Toyota 4Runner goes on sale this month.

