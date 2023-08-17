The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is hitting dealers now and a Dark Horse model will soon follow at the top of the performance lineup. That will change in a big way in a little over a year when Ford will release the 2025 Mustang GTD, a street-legal track car with a $300,000-plus price tag, a targeted 800-plus hp, a carbon-fiber body, an inboard rear suspension, and a rear transaxle. Ford showed the Mustang GTD Thursday night in California during Monterey Car Week.

The brainchild of Ford CEO Jim Farley, the Mustang GTD will assume the performance mantle left by the GT supercar.

“I always promised myself that I would push my team to do things that were unnatural in the name of producing something that’s really special. That’s why I care so deeply about this car, because it’s been in my head for five decades,” said Farley. “I want to see Porsche, I want to see Aston Martin, I want to see Mercedes sweat.”

2025 Ford Mustang GTD 2025 Ford Mustang GTD 2025 Ford Mustang GTD

Ford worked with the Canadian engineering and racing firm Multimatic to develop the GTD. Multimatic also helped develop the GT and will work with Ford to build the GTD, starting with a Mustang body-in-white from Ford.

The basis for the GTD was the Ford Mustang GT3 race car, which is designed to compete at the 24 Hours of LeMans in the GT3 class. The GT3 will also race in IMSA’s GTD Pro class, hence the name. Without the limitations of racing rules, the GTD has more downforce, active aero, more power, and bigger brakes behind larger wheels than the GT3 race car.

The engineering behind the GTD is to make it “go like hell,” according to Ford. To improve the weight balance to near a perfect 50/50, Ford moved the transmission to the rear in a transaxle layout. It’s a 8-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Ford put a lot of effort into cutting weight, including the use of magnesium 20-inch wheels, a carbon-fiber driveshaft; and carbon-fiber components for the roof, widened fenders, hood, door sills, front splitter, trunk lid cover (it no longer has a trunk), and rear diffuser. The front and rear fascias will be offered in optional carbon fiber, and Ford will sell a titanium exhaust. A standard hydraulically adjustable rear wing adds downforce, the hood vents extract heat, and the vents in the front and rear fenders improve aerodynamics.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD carbon-fiber panels

An available aero package goes further with underbody aerodynamic trays made from carbon fiber and hydraulically controlled front air flaps.

Engineers also focused on grip and stopping power. They widened the track almost four inches front and rear and installed a set of wide and wider 325/30R20 front and 345/30R20 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The suspension consists of a short-long arm up setup up front and an inboard-mounted (above the transaxle) multilink rear suspension with integral link pushrods and rocker arms set within a tubular subframe. Multimatic active spool-valve dampers sit at all four corners. Through hydraulics, the car has road and racing ride heights, and it can drop by 1.6 inches in Track mode. The driver can also adjust the spring rates.

Track mode also offers variable traction control that can be changed via the steering wheel and also adjusts engine output. The GTD uses the new Mustang’s electrical architecture, which allows for several driver-selectable drive modes as well as OTA updates.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD chassis 2025 Ford Mustang GTD chassis 2025 Ford Mustang GTD suspension 2025 Ford Mustang GTD suspension

To arrest the GTD’s considerable speed, Ford installs a set of Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, with 16-plus-inch front discs clamped by 6-piston calipers and 14-plus-inch rear rotors with 4-piston pinchers. The brakes promise incredible stopping power and reduced weight.

Under the hood sits a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 with a target of more than 800 hp. It’s an upgraded version of the engine used in the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, where it makes 760 hp, and it gets dry-sump lubrication to handle the lateral g forces the GTD will experience.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD design sketch

Ford hasn’t made any claims about 0-60 mph times or top speed, but said it is aiming for a sub-7:00-minute track time at Germany’s Nürburgring.

Inside, the GTD has leather and synthetic suede upholstery, carbon-fiber trim, Recaro bucket seats, and digital displays. The paddle shifters, rotary shifter dial, and a serial plate are all made of titanium from retired F-22 fighter jets. The back seat has been removed.

Ford calls the GTD a limited-edition model, but didn’t give a number of cars it will produce. The company only said it will debut in late 2024 or early 2025 as a 2025 model, and that the order process will be like the one used for the Ford GT. That means prospective buyers will have to apply for a build slot and be approved by Ford.

