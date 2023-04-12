BMW quietly announced a new XM variant dubbed the XM 50e on the sidelines of Tuesday’s reveal of the XM Label Red range-topper.

The XM 50e was announced via a teaser video and is thought to feature a 6-cylinder engine instead of the V-8 fitted to the Label Red and the original XM variant announced last fall, whose model designation is yet to be confirmed but may end up as XM 60e.

The XM 50e’s powertrain is thought to specifically be the plug-in hybrid setup that debuted last year in the 7-Series-based M760e, where a 3.0-liter turbo-6 is paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 563 hp.

The V-8-equipped XM and XM Label Red, both of which are also plug-in hybrids, are rated at 644 and 738 hp, respectively.

Only the V-8-equipped XM variants are expected to be offered in the U.S. They’re scheduled to enter production in August at BMW Group’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and are expected to arrive in showrooms by the fall. They will arrive as 2024 models.

Pricing of the V-8-equipped XMs in the U.S. will start at $159,995 and is expected to reach $185,995 in Label Red guise. Pricing of the XM in other markets may start at a lower price point with the availability of the XM 50e.

