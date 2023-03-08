Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney announced on Monday he is working on a documentary about Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The documentary will carry the simple title “Musk,” and according to Gibney will be a “definitive and unvarnished examination” of the billionaire.

Gibney, whose documentaries have covered diverse topics including Scientology, the war in Afghanistan, and Wikileaks, is no stranger to films on industry bigwigs. Some of his most popular works have been about Steve Jobs, Elizabeth Holmes and her former company Theranos, and former Enron executives.

Insider reported on Tuesday that Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions is producing the documentary together with production companies Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent.

Musk himself has already posted a comment about the film on Twitter, calling it a “hit piece” in a post made on Tuesday.

Tweet by Elon Musk on March 7, 2023

Gibney has since replied with the question how would Musk know, possibly indicating Musk hasn’t agreed to take part in making the movie.

Tweet by Alex Gibney on March 7, 2023

Musk’s life is certainly an interesting one, from his early years in South Africa to his eventual move to Canada and finally the U.S. He’s also started or helped develop a number of successful companies, including PayPal, SpaceX, and Tesla.

Of course he’s also not without controversy, including his strong work ethic that could be construed as overbearing, his failure to deliver on promised products, and his notorious Twitter activity.

Gibney is reportedly months into the making of the documentary, but no release date has been set.

