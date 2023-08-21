The 2022-2023 Jeep Compass has been recalled because the brightness of the instrument cluster may not be adjustable due to a software issue, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. That means it does not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards that stipulate the instrument cluster must provide at least two levels of brightness.

The NHTSA says the driver may be distracted while trying to locate a display setting, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. A software update will fix the problem. The recall encompasses 181,999 Compass compact crossovers.

Jeep refreshed the Compass in 2022 to include over-the-air software updates, among many other interior upgrades, but owners of the affected cars will still have to take them into a dealer. This marks the third recall for this iteration of the Compass, but two of the three recalls involved the lighting in the instrument panel. The other recall was for loose head restraints, but only 114 Compass were included in that recall.

Owners can expect notification by mail as early October 3, and will be instructed to take their Compass into a dealer for the software updated.

For more info, contact Jeep customer service at 1-800-853-1403, or visit parent company Stellantis’ recall site here.

