Pininfarina will use this week’s 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed to present the Battista Edizione Nino Farina, a special version of the company’s electric hypercar limited to five units.

The car was developed to mark this year’s fifth anniversary of the establishment of Pininfarina’s automotive brand. As its name suggests, the car also honors Giuseppe “Nino” Farina, the nephew of Pininfarina founder Battista Farina and the winner in 1950 of the first Formula 1 race. Nino also won the first F1 championship, driving for Alfa Romeo.

Each of the five cars will feature an aluminum door plate highlighting a different moment from Nino’s life. Those moments include his date and place of birth (1906 in Turin); his first F1 pole and first F1 win at the 1950 British Grand Prix; his second win in 1950 at the Swiss Grand Prix; his third and final victory in 1950 at the Italian Grand Prix; and his 1950 F1 title.

All five cars will have the same exterior color scheme, featuring red, white, and blue for the body, and gold for the wheels. All of the cars will also have contrasting colors for the driver and passenger seats.

No change has been made to the powertrain, meaning the cars will pack four electric motors and a 120-kwh T-shaped battery. Peak output will be 1,874 hp, or enough for a 0-60 mph time of 1.79 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 8.55 seconds. With a motor for each wheel, pinpoint torque vectoring will also be possible.

The Battista Edizione Nino Farina is the second special-edition Battista. It follows the Battista Anniversario that was unveiled in 2020 to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Pininfarina design studio, and was also limited to five units.

Pininfarina is known to be working on additional vehicles with higher volumes than the Battista. One of these is an SUV, which Pininfarina previewed to potential customers a few years back with its Pura Vision concept car. However, Pininfarina hasn’t provided any concrete information on the SUV apart from a projected 1,000-hp output.

