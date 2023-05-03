Rolls-Royce this week announced that its final Dawn has been built, ending the chapter on the most successful convertible in the marque’s history.

Both the Dawn and its Wraith coupe sibling have been unavailable in the U.S. since 2021, but Rolls-Royce kept taking orders for other markets until March of last year.

Rolls-Royce hasn’t said whether it has built the last Wraith but production of the coupe was also scheduled to end this year. To mark the end of the Wraith’s production, the final 12 cars will be a special Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow edition.

With the Wraith and Dawn gone, fans of Rolls-Royces sporting two-doors will have to settle for the fully electric Spectre, which is due on sale later this year and at present only a coupe. Rolls-Royce hasn’t said whether there will be a convertible based on the Spectre platform.

Despite being the bestselling convertible in Rolls-Royce history, the Dawn’s sales were only a fraction of Rolls-Royce’s total. Combined sales of the Wraith and Dawn in 2022 represented just 10% of the record 6,021 sales Rolls-Royce made in 2022. The bulk of sales were made up by the Cullinan, followed by the Ghost and Phantom.

The Dawn arrived for the 2016 model year and changed very little over the years. Unlike most convertibles which feature cramped 2+2 seating, the Dawn is a true four-seater with individual seating for all occupants. It’s also endowed with a twin-turbo 6.6-liter V-12 with 563 hp that delivers a 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds.

Related Articles