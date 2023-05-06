A redesigned Ford Ranger is coming to showrooms later this year, and for the first time, at least in the U.S., it will include a high-performance Ranger Raptor variant.

The global version of new Ranger (shown here) was revealed in late 2021 and was followed shortly by its Ranger Raptor variant, though the U.S. versions of both trucks are only now being revealed.

Ford on Saturday released a teaser video showing the U.S.-spec 2024 Ranger and 2024 Ranger Raptor, and confirmed the debut of both trucks for May 10.

The current Ranger was only introduced in the U.S. for the 2019 model year, but it has been on sale elsewhere since the early part of the last decade. That’s why a new generation of the mid-size pickup truck is already being launched.

The new Ranger rides on an updated version of the current truck’s T6 body-on-frame platform. The updated platform, which made its debut in the Bronco, has a slightly bigger footprint, with the the track width increased and the wheelbase stretched.

Regular cab, extended cab (Ford calls it Super Cab), and crew cab bodies are all available for the Ranger in other markets, though it isn’t clear which of these will be offered in the U.S.

New Ford Ranger Raptor (Global model)

Given the close ties with the Bronco, expect the U.S.-spec Ranger to carry the same powertrains as its SUV counterpart. The Bronco is offered with 2.3-liter turbo-4, turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6, and turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 options.

The 3.0-liter engine is reserved for the Bronco Raptor and should also feature in the U.S.-spec Ranger Raptor, with output likely hovering around 400 hp versus the Bronco Raptor’s 418 hp. Other Raptor upgrades should include off-road suspension, off-road wheels and tires, and a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case and differential locks front and rear.

New Ford Ranger Raptor (Global model)

The sole transmission for the 2024 Ranger lineup is expected to be a 10-speed automatic.

Production of the new Ranger for North America will be handled at Ford’s Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan. It’s where the current Ranger and Bronco are built.

