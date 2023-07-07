(Our Auto Expert) — The highly-anticipated arrival of the all-new AMG EQE from Mercedes-Benz is here and is about to revolutionize the world of high-end electric vehicles. As the EV industry continues to gain momentum, let’s take a closer look at the brand that’s paving the way for the future of luxury EVs.

While American-made brands like Tesla and Lucid Motors have long been synonymous with electric innovation, Mercedes-Benz’s rich heritage in traditional combustion engines has granted them a unique advantage. Surprisingly, their foray into electric vehicles dates back to 2013 with the awe-inspiring SLS AMG Coupe Electric Drive, which boasted Formula 1-derived technology and held the title of the fastest EV at that time.

In 2023, Mercedes-Benz’s AMG division introduces the remarkable AMG EQE53, a true embodiment of luxury and power. With AMG-specific electric motors in the front and rear, this cutting-edge masterpiece offers unparalleled all-wheel drive capabilities. Prepare to be floored as it delivers a staggering 617 horsepower in its base configuration, while an optional dynamic plus package pushes the boundaries even further with an astonishing 677 horsepower.

Mercedes-Benz is fully committed to the electric revolution, and its efforts are paying off. Inside EVs reports an astounding 88% increase in all-electric car sales for Mercedes-Benz during the first quarter of this year. The EQE53’s arrival solidifies its position as a leading force in the EV market, captivating discerning buyers with their commitment to sustainable luxury.

Equipped with the same 90.6-kWh battery pack as its standard counterpart, the AMG EQE53 prioritizes exhilarating performance while maintaining a commendable range. The EPA estimates a range of 225 miles per charge, allowing drivers to indulge in electrifying adventures without sacrificing the joy of extended journeys.

True to its legacy of opulent interiors, Mercedes-AMG elevates luxury to new heights with the AMG EQE. Step inside to experience a harmonious blend of futuristic technology and renowned safety features. The standard infotainment setup boasts a vertical touchscreen, complemented by a dedicated driver display, while the rest of the dashboard is adorned with your choice of exquisite wood or patterned plastic trim. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, ensuring seamless connectivity on the go.

In the realm of electric powertrains, AMG understands the importance of an immersive driving experience. The AMG EQE offers unique seats and a range of performance displays on the information screens. Leveraging the inherent silence of EVs, Mercedes-Benz has crafted a selection of augmented soundscapes, both inside and outside the vehicle, heightening the auditory drama and adding a thrilling dimension to every drive.

Prepare to be indulged with an impressive array of standard features that accompany the AMG EQE’s lavish persona. Revel in the symphony of the 15-speaker Burmester stereo, bask in the inviting ambiance of interior ambient lighting, effortlessly navigate with the in-dash navigation system, and enjoy the convenience of wireless smartphone charging. Mercedes-Benz has also equipped this high-performance EV with a host of advanced driver assistance features, ensuring a safe and pleasurable journey for all occupants.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE is now available for purchase. Starting at a base price of $106,900, this exquisite masterpiece sets a new benchmark for high-end electric vehicles, promising an unrivaled fusion of luxury, performance, and sustainability.