10-Day Border Report Tour launches from San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — A crew of three multi-media journalists, producers and content editors from Nexstar Media Group’s Border Report on Sunday morning rolled out of San Diego in a specialized vehicle on a 1,995-mile trek along the Southwest border all the way to Brownsville, Texas.

The 10-day journey along the border will track the construction of the U.S. border wall with Mexico, as well as report on communities and people who are affected by immigration issues along the U.S. Southwest border in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

The tour is designed to avoid politics and deliver objective stories about everyday people who live, work and travel along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“As America’s largest local broadcast television group, Nexstar continues to elevate its commitment to unbiased local broadcast journalism,” said Perry Sook, founder, chairman, president and CEO of Nexstar Media Group Inc. “BorderReport.com and Journey Along the Border are just the latest example of our multimedia journalists taking the lead in delivering live coverage of important local stories that matter most to our viewers and their families.”

Nexstar’s Border Tour team includes (from left from row) Chris Berg, Anna Wiernicki, Julian Resendiz, Sandra Sanchez. (Back row): Ozzie Carrillo, William Hague, Michael Bert, of Accelerated Media Technologies, and Austin Kellerman. (Border Report Photo).

The crew will be reporting from Nexstar’s newest multi-camera IP vehicle that will allow the team to livestream on the road to document the trip, and create exposure on Nexstar’s websites and social media to a national audience. The vehicle is equipped with several cameras, inside and out, including infrared cameras for night vision reporting.

The Border Tour team will travel in Nexstar’s newest multi-camera IP vehicle. (Border Report Photos/Sandra Sanchez).





The team will be continuously generating digital first and broadcast content, and will produce stories and live reports at each stop along the way. All their reports will be published at BorderReport.com, and they will also tweet photos and stories with the hashtag #BorderReport.

The tour furthers the mission of BorderReport.com to provide real-time delivery of stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico, Nexstar officials said.

Nexstar Capitol Correspondent Anna Wiernicki will be airing live broadcasts along the Border Tour, which launched on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from San Diego. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Nexstar’s Capitol Correspondent Anna Wiernicki will be airing broadcasts and live Q&As with Nexstar TV stations across the nation.

Border Report El Paso Correspondent Julian Resendiz, and South Texas Correspondent Sandra Sanchez will write daily reports from the field for BorderReport.com.

Border Report correspondents Julian Resendiz, left, and Sandra Sanchez will report and write digital stories on the Border Tour from San Diego to Brownsville, Texas. (Border Report Photo).

The crew has several stops planned and will be reporting from: San Diego; Gila Bend, Arizona; Nogales, Arizona; Tucson, Arizona; Columbus, N.M.; El Paso; Marfa, Texas; Alpine, Texas; Terlingua, Texas; Del Rio, Texas; Eagle Pass, Texas; Laredo, Texas; McAllen, Texas, and Brownsville, Texas.

BorderReport.com and Journey Along the Border are just the latest example of our multimedia journalists taking the lead in delivering live coverage of important local stories that matter most to our viewers and their families. Perry Sook, founder, chairman, president and CEO of Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Border Report El Paso Correspondent Julian Resendiz, left, and Nexstar Capitol Correspondent Anna Wiernicki, will report from Journey Along the Border. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Border Report’s South Texas Correspondent Sandra Sanchez, and Nexstar Capitol Correspondent Anna Wiernicki, are reporting on the Journey Along the Border tour. (Border Report Photo).

The Border Tour crew headed out on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from San Diego. (Border Report Photo).

Nexstar’s Capitol Correspondent Anna Wiernicki will shoot TV footage and do live broadcasts from the specialized IP vehicle on the border tour. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com. She is reporting from the Border Tour, which departed San Diego on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, on a 10-day journey to Brownsville, Texas.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border