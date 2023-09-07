Banda El Recodo has been around since its inception in 1938. (Banda El Recodo)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The city of Mexicali announced a “giant” addition to its Mexican Independence Day celebration lineup next week.

The city, located about 120 miles east of Tijuana, will be hosting Banda El Recodo, one of Mexico’s most iconic and popular bands, for a free concert on the evening of Friday 15.

The group will perform at Mexicali’s Civic Center during the night’s festivities.

The performance will be streamed and shown during Mexico City’s own celebration on the same evening.

“This band will give us goosebumps as we celebrate,” said Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda. “This is open to anyone who wants to join us.”

Banda El Recodo has been around since 1938 when it was founded in Mazatlan, Sinaloa. It was named after the hometown of its founding member, Cruz Lizárraga.

Since then, its members have changed, but its style, acclaim and popularity have remained.

According to Wikipedia, it was the first Mexican brass banda to perform in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, North and South America, and is said to have been the first Mexican band to ever play in Hawaii.

In 2004, Banda El Recodo became the first band to be invited to perform at the White House in front of United States President George W. Bush, during the festivities for Cinco De Mayo.