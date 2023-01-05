EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — President Joe Biden will visit the border city of El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, his first visit to the border as president, White House senior administration officials tell Nexstar’s Washington, D.C. bureau.

Biden on Wednesday said he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border before his meeting in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

“That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters Wednesday during a trip to Kentucky.

Biden said upon his return to the White House that he hoped to see “what’s going on” at the border and also planned to make remarks about border security on Thursday.

In El Paso, U.S. immigration officials say the permanence of Title 42, cold weather, the holiday season and the arrival of 600 Army National Guard troops led to a substantial drop in unauthorized migrant arrivals.

Border agents in mid-December had their hands full, apprehending an average of 2,150 unauthorized migrants per day and caring for more than 4,000 foreign nationals.

Migrant crossings have dropped at times under 1,000 per day since then, according to the City of El Paso’s migrant dashboard. The Border Patrol closed the month of December with an average of 1,800 daily apprehensions.