McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Mexican and U.S. health officials addressed health disparities on the border during the first-ever binational health conference during the weekend in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

The binational health conference began Thursday and ran through Saturday and was held at the city’s cultural center, El Centro Cultural, across the border from Laredo, Texas.

The event was spearheaded by Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño, a family physician and former health authority for the South Texas border town; and Tamaulipas Gov. Dr. Americo Villarreal Anaya, a cardiologist, who both want to improve and share medical resources on Texas-Mexico border, officials said.

Laredo lacks a pediatric intensive care unit and Nuevo Laredo lacks sophisticated medical technology, and by discussing how the two border cities can work together, they say it is an opportunity to forge a healthcare bond that could be essential should there be another mass medical emergency, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“More than anything it’s to share information,” Victor Treviño Jr., the mayor’s son and spokesperson told Border Report on Monday. “By having these conferences — to look at ways to join forces — you dilute that under service.”

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño greets Mexican health officials on Dec. 7, 2023, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, at a binational health conference. (Photo Courtesy Treviño’s Office)

Villarreal wasn’t able to attend, but Tamaulipas Secretary of Health Dr. Vicente Joel Hernandez Navarro attended with several of his staff. Nearly 50 physician presenters from Mexico and the United States took part in the event, which was also held virtually.

Discussions focused on illnesses prevalent on the Texas-Mexico border like asthma, diabetes and hypertension, as well as “cross-migration of illnesses,” he said.

They studied how to contain contagions when large working groups come from either side of the border and can spread illness.

Laredo also has a lack of medical physicians, Treviño said.

In April, the South Texas border city was rated among the “unhealthiest” cities in America by WalletHub because of the ratio of physicians to residents, including lack of mental health services.

Since 2017, Laredo has repeatedly been cited for a high number of uninsured residents.

During the pandemic, the city’s two hospitals bore over $22 million in uninsured health costs, Treviño Jr., said. But after a coronavirus vaccine program was implemented, whereby workers could get a vaccine in Laredo on special mobile units, he said the cost for COVID-related care dropped significantly.

During the conference, health professionals shared their hospital and medical structure status. For instance, they learned the number and different types of specialists and pediatric beds available in Nuevo Laredo, he said.

Treviño said one idea that emerged from the conference was to have special health visas to be able to bring in workers from Mexico should another medical emergency, like the pandemic occur.

The State Department did announce in September 2021 the issuance of special health professional visas, which was backed by the American Hospital Association.

Mayor Treviño was the health authority for the City of Laredo during the start and for the majority of the pandemic.

The next binational health conference is slated for late 2024 in Laredo, Texas.

