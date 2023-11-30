McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A Mexican plaza boss for the Cartel Del Noreste has been arrested in the northern Mexican border town of Nuevo Leon, according to several media reports.

Cesar Alejandro Silva Delgado, 34, who is known as “El Tartas,” was apprehended by Mexico’s army and Mexican National Guard on Wednesday in the southern part of Nuevo Leon, a city in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, across from Laredo, Texas, the Laredo Morning Times reported citing Mexican media.

A gold-plated AK-47 assault rifle, a handgun, ammunition and magazines for high-caliber firearms reportedly also were seized during the early morning arrest of the capo, as well as 2,500 fentanyl pills.

On X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Mexican media posted video showing Delgado being escorted by armed guards from an airplane.

Media reported he had led operations in the area for about a year and also prevented the rival Gulf Cartel from encroaching on their operations.

After the arrest, the U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo ordered its employees to shelter in place, writing on its website that “U.S. Consulate Nuevo Laredo is receiving reports of increased government of Mexico law enforcement activity in Nuevo Laredo. U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.”

The processing of visas and passports also were suspended.

