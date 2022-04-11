TIJUANA (Border Report) — For the first time since the pandemic began, no new COVID-19 related cases or deaths were reported in the state of Baja California, Secretary of Health Adrián Medina Amarillas said Monday.

Medina Amarillas said the outlook for the entire state is looking very favorable.

“It’s a good day with this historic statistic. A lot of people have worked hard for this including Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, residents of the state and health department personnel,” he said. “The available vaccines have kept the spread down, but we need to continue on the path of taking precautions and preventive measures.”

Medina Amarillas said as of Monday and through the end of the month, the state will continue its drive to offer vaccinations at all hospitals and health centers supported by the state including booster shots for anyone who wants them.

“As we reach this new stage, we need to get everyone to one of these vaccination points making it easy for those who haven’t gotten the vaccine to get it.”

Medina Amarillas said while no new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, 214 active cases remain, including 122 in Tijuana and 31 in Mexicali, Baja California’s capital city.

Since the pandemic began, 133,743 confirmed cases have been reported in Baja California along with 12,080 deaths.