Former Miss Universe to consider run for governor of Baja California

Lupita Jones became the first woman from Mexico to win the Miss Universe crown back in 1991. (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Former Miss Universe Lupita Jones has formally agreed to consider running for governor of Baja California, the Mexican state directly south of California.

Several weeks ago, a coalition of political parties, including the PAN, the Political Action Party, nominated Jones, but she has to yet formally accept.

Miss Mexico, Lupita Jones waves to the audience after being crowned Miss Universe at the 1991 Las Vegas, Nevada, ceremonies. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

On Wednesday she said if she runs, she needs to be free to act on her own without being controlled by any party’s agenda.

“If I make this decision I need to have total autonomy and independence to make decisions and to form a team that will join me in the process of creating a campaign, and later, if the people decide on me, to help me structure a team to work with,” Jones said.

The “precandidate,” as she is being called, said she has not had any objections to her running for office.

“It’s allowed me to evolve with liberty to make decisions, it will be me who has to ultimately be responsible for them,” she said.

Jones was also questioned about whether she is in tune with the needs of Baja California residents.

“People have felt abandoned when it comes to basic needs such as public services that have been totally unattended, it’s a total disenchantment the state is going through while there is hope things will change.”

Jones was born in Mexicali, Baja California. She crowned as Miss Universe 1991, the first Mexican contestant to win the crown.

The election for Baja California governor is scheduled for June 6.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.