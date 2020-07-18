Gorilla rock painting hailed as art, others say it’s vandalism

This gorilla-head image was painted on a rock outcropping on a hillside just south of Tijuana by artist Cesar Moctezuma. (Courtesy: Cesar Moctezuma)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Varying depictions and levels of appreciation have been generated by an artist’s painting just south of Tijuana Artist Cesar Moctezuma used a large rock outcropping atop a hillside and turned it into a gorilla head.

Social media has been abuzz as some have been very critical of the artwork calling it an “infringement on nature” and “total disrespect for an ecological zone.”

A gorilla head was painted on a hillside called “Cerro El Coronel” south of Tijuana overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

(Courtesy: Cesar Moctezuman)

Moctezuma explained his work was created to remind people to respect our natural resources.

“The objective is to get people to litter less and not throw away their trash and hopefully they will want to beautify the area,” said Moctezuma.

For decades, the rock has been plagued by graffiti and vulgar drawings. That’s why Moctezuma says this is much better.

“I wanted to spring it to life among nature’s beauty, and aside from me erasing the graffiti, I covered something ugly and made something that blends into the landscape,” said Moctezuma. “I didn’t use any paint with a chemical base, it’s all water colors and I made it so in time, it will dissolve naturally.”

The artist added he believes the painting will last about six months.

He says he also wanted to place signs on trails asking hikers not to litter, but was not able to do that.

“I know there have been some complaints, but I’d say 80 percent of the comments have been positive, people approving of my project,” Moctezuma said.

