EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Troopers and border agents arrested a wanted member of the La Linea cartel at his home in El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Pablo Clark Guillen, 31, allegedly brandished a shotgun and rifle from inside his vehicle and pointed at different drivers on several occasions in El Paso County.

He is also accused of various human smuggling incidents, DPS said.

Investigators secured eight warrants for Guillen’s arrest — four for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four for deadly conduct — and a search warrant for his home. He’s also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

DPS Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, as well as members of the Border Patrol’s Ysleta Anti-Smuggling Unit, arrested Guillen.

During a search of his home, authorities seized clothing and a shotgun suspected of being used during one of the alleged assaults. DPS special agents also seized 19 ecstasy pills, DPS said.

DPS identified Guillen as a member of the La Linea cartel, formerly the Juarez cartel.

La Linea started as a group of ex-police officers acting as hitmen for the Juarez cartel. In the past few years, it has been wrestling control away from the splintering Sinaloa cartel in various parts of Chihuahua, security experts have said.

Guillen was arrested without incident and booked into the El Paso County Jail.