Second migrant caravan departs from Southern Mexico with goal of reaching U.S.

A soldier stands guard by a cargo truck at the Attorney Generals Office after it was intercepted carrying migrants on the highway, in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. About 500 migrants were riding in two cargo trucks when they were stopped and detained by the Criminal Investigation Agency and the National Immigration Institute, according to those two organizations. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Crowd of 3,000 has left Tapachula; leader says a third group will be heading toward Eagle Pass, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A second migrant caravan has departed Tapachula, Mexico, with the stated goal of reaching the United States.

A crowd of Haitians and Central Americans estimated at 3,000 people left what they call their “open-air prison” near the border with Guatemala on Thursday and Friday, according to Mexican news reports and social media.

The group is led by Center for Human Dignity leader Luis Garcia Villagran. He means to join a dwindling crowd headed by former Arizona activist Irineo Mujica in Veracruz.

#Ojo Nueva caravana migrante avanza por Chiapas: 3,000 personas intentan alcanzar al grupo que se encuentra en Veracruz https://t.co/LVXFQPZ3y5 pic.twitter.com/PwaXD1WYfi — Infobae México (@infobaemexico) November 19, 2021

Mujica’s caravan left Tapachula in late October at 4,000-strong and has been diminished through a combination of Mexican authorities offering humanitarian visas to 1,400 migrants to remain in Southern Mexico, and an equal or larger amount hitching rides to the north in commercial buses or trucks.

🇲🇽🚨🚔 #Veracruz #Caravana #LoViral La Caravana Migrante denominada “Libertad, Dignidad y Paz”, avanzan con rumbo al municipio de Sayula de Alemán; a pesar de los operativos policiales.https://t.co/lgQthiUOXr — El Mundo de Orizabaᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@mundo_orizaba) November 19, 2021

Images coming out of Veracruz in the last two days show dozens of migrants clinging to cargo in the flatbeds of trucks or crowding in the back of pickups.

Second caravan leader Garcia alleges that a third group perhaps 6,000 strong and made up primarily of Haitians is preparing to leave for Eagle Pass, Texas.

“They (the Mexican government) made a deal under the table with the people of Haiti who, in their desperation, don’t realize they fell into a trap,” Garcia said on social media. “We have images of 6,000 people at the (immigration) office […] whom they will take to Coahuila and turn them over to the Yankees. […] It will be another Del Rio, Texas – the sequel.”

Tapachula Chiapas. The Institute national of immigration has released humanitarian visas for migrants to leave the south border to Piedras Negras Coahuila, border to Eagle Pass, according to Caravan leader Luis Villagran. @AgueroForTexas @BenBergquam @RealAmVoice @GriffJenkins pic.twitter.com/03wiVn66fX — Oscar El Blue (@Oscarelblue) November 19, 2021

Coahuila is a state in Mexico that borders Texas. In September, more than 18,000 Haitians crossed the border from Acuna into Del Rio, prompting the U.S. Border Patrol to deploy agents on horseback and the Texas Department of Public Safety to block the river levee with its vehicles.