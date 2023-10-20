BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Border Report) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has stopped mandatory inspections of all commercial trucks crossing international bridges into the Lone Star State, DPS officials told Border Report.

But some inspections are still happening, DPS officials said.

Inspections in Laredo and El Paso are “random,” a DPS official said.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety has resumed normal commercial vehicle safety inspections at the Bridge of the Americas, the Ysleta–Zaragoza Bridge and the Colombia Bridge, which includes random inspections, as those vehicles cross into Texas. DPS is no longer conducting commercial vehicle inspections at the Tornillo Port of Entry. For security reasons the department does not discuss operational specifics,” according to a statement provided to Border Report by DPS spokeswoman Ericka Miller.

Mandatory truck inspections have been lifted at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

The announcement comes after Mexico’s president in the past couple weeks complained of long lines and delays truckers were facing trying to cross north into Texas due to the inspections.

The inspections are part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security initiative.

The state has spent over $10 billion in the past two years on border security.

Truck inspections involve checking brakes, window wipers and other vehicle equipment. However, DPS troopers are not allowed to open cargo holds.

Inspections stopped in Eagle Pass a week ago but then were started last week in Laredo where most commercial trucks cross into the United States of any ports in the country.b

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com.