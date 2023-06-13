TIJUANA (Border Report) — Following threats made on her life, Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero has decided to live at an army facility in Tijuana as a precaution.

When she told reporters about her decision on Monday, criticism quickly rolled in.

“If the top official in the city, who has a security team and security system in place feels vulnerable, what about the rest of us Tijuana residents?” said Roberto Quijano, director of Tijuana’s Citizens Security Council. “Criminals in the city have lost all respect and fear of the law.”

Quijano went on to call the decision “irresponsible” considering the ongoing violence in Tijuana, including the discovery of seven bodies inside a pickup Monday morning on the east side of the city.

Montserrat Caballero is Tijuana’s mayor. (Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

“This year is going to be the most violent in the history of Tijuana if we continue with this type of violence,” said Quijano.

That threat of violence has apparently reached city hall.

“I’ve received threats,” admitted Caballero, adding that they are the result of police cracking down on organized crime while also confiscating many weapons.

Last month, one of her bodyguards was shot at but not wounded.

Caballero was not there although she was scheduled to arrive a few minutes later for an appointment.

Since then, she and her family and staff have received extra protection, according to her office.

Roberto Quijano is the director of Tijuana’s Citizens Security Council. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

“The natural response by Tijuana residents is, do two million people fit in that army base,” said Quijano. “She has access and protection and should enjoy it, but what about the rest of us, we don’t get that protection.”

Caballero’s office did not offer more details about her decision to seek shelter with the military or how long she plans to live there.

On Tuesday morning, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador mentioned Caballero’s need for protection during his daily morning news briefing.

“She is getting protection, it’s been about 15 days already because she was getting threats and we decided to protect her,” said López Obrador. “And we’ll continue to do it … it’s better to be preventive than sorry.”

The president then revealed that Caballero is not the only politician in Northern Baja California receiving threats.

“The threats were made by organized crime, they’ve also threatened the governor (Pilar Avila Olmeda) and former governor (Jaime Bonilla).”

Quijano agreed with the need to protect Caballero but urged better coordination among local, state and federal officials to provide better security for everyone.

“There is no coordinated effort to crack down on crime, not just murders, but bank robberies, auto thefts and assaults,” he said.