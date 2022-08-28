WICHITA, Kan/. (KSNW) — 111 animals were adopted during Clear the Shelters at the Kansas Humane Society in Wichita and the Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend.

At the Kansas Humane Society, 91 animals were adopted, 54 cats and 37 dogs.

At the Golden Belt Humane Society, 20 animals were adopted, 10 dogs, eight cats and two hamsters.

Thank you to everyone who adopted an animal and saved a life.

Missed out on Clear the Shelters? It is never too late to save a life. To see animals up for adoption at the KHS, click here. To see animals up for adoption at the GBHS, click here.