WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News is partnering with the Kansas Humane Society (KHS), the Golden Belt Humane Society (GBHS), NBC and Telemundo to host Clear the Shelters on Saturday, Aug. 27.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GBHS, 151 S. 281 Highway, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the KHS, 3313 N Hillside St, become a “furever” friend to an adoptable pet.

At the GBHS, all adoption fees will be waived.

You must have an approved application to adopt a pet at the GBHS. To get pre-approved, click here.

At the KHS, adult dogs (6 months or older) and kittens (11 months and younger) will cost $25. Adult cats will be “pick your price.”

Animals adopted from the KHS will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccinations.

Adoptions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

No appointment is needed. The KHS will not be able to arrange dog-to-dog introductions on the day of the event and ask you to leave your dog(s) at home. If you do need a dog-to-dog introduction, they ask that you plan to adopt on a different day.

The KHS says to expect a longer than normal wait time.

Additional discounts and promotions are not valid with the Clear the Shelters event, including BOGO kittens and tweens.

Sponsors for Clear the Shelters include Eddy’sEverything.com, KSN News, Schlotzky’s, the Kansas Humane Society and White Eagle Credit Union.