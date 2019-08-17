Cat Overlooked in 2018 Clear the Shelters Still Needs Home

A Chicago-area shelter is hoping to find a home for a beloved cat, the only animal to ever be featured in two Clear the Shelters events at the facility.

Polly has been at the Michiana Humane Society for nearly 450 days.

The 4-year-old cat first came to the shelter in May of 2018.

“She can be so very loving, affectionate, and even will give kisses,” the shelter wrote on its Facebook page. “Then, she is content to hang out and watch out the window. She is an independent but quite social girl. Polly will ask for belly rubs and loves to chase feathered toys! She has a sassy side, too, to go along with all that sweetness!”

Polly was available for adoption last August during Clear the Shelters, a one-day adoption drive where shelters waive or discount fees for animals 6 months and older, and will again be available in Saturday’s event.

“In the history of our Clear the Shelters event, we have never had an animal participate 2 years in a row,” the shelter wrote.

Polly will be able to live with other “relaxes and easy-going cats” and she will also be “totally fine” as the only cat in her home, the shelter said.

“Maybe this Saturday will be her turn to meet whoever she has been waiting for this whole time,” the shelter wrote.

