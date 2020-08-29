Clear the Shelters: A national event that helps animals find their forever homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Clear the shelters! By the end of today, the Kansas Humane society hopes to see every single one of their kennels emptied with all the animals in a forever home. Today is the sixth clear the shelters adoption drive. The doors will open at 11 this morning and close at 6 in the afternoon.

Adoption fees are reduced today. A lot of people have been adopting animals in the last few months of the pandemic, so the shelter isn’t as full. There are 13 dogs and 24 cats hoping to find their forever home today. Remember you are not able to place an animal on hold so you must come in person if you are planning to adopt.

” So, if you do have some that you are interested in adopting keep that in mind. You’ll want to get here early if you want to make sure you get a chance to adopt that animal,” said Ericka Goering, Communications Director at Kansas Humane Society.

There are only a limited number of animals up for adoption today. But there’s more that you can do to help Kansas Humane Society than adopting. Shelters have seen fewer volunteer hours and donations during the pandemic. You can find more information about how to donate and get involved with volunteering at KSN.com click on “clear the shelters” under the community tab at the top of the page.

