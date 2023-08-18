WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN is proud to partner with NBC, Telemundo, the Kansas Humane Society and Golden Belt Humane Society again this Saturday for the Clear the Shelters event!

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, the Kansas Humane Society will offer reduced adoption fees of $25 for most adult dogs and kittens. The reduced fees do not apply to puppies or high-profile dogs. Adoption fees for adult cats and long-stay dogs will remain pick-your-price. Small mammal adoption fees are currently lower than the reduced fees, so they will remain unchanged.

The Kansas Humane Society will not be doing any dog-to-dog introductions or holds on Saturday. They request that people be patient and kind to their adoption counselors. This event usually brings a large turnout and everyone in line will be helped in the order they are in line.

The one-day event will run Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, Kansas.

For those in the Great Bend area, the Golden Belt Humane Society is also offering $25 adoption fees on all dogs over the age of six months with an approved application. You can fill out the application, online here.

Fees have been waived at Golden Belt Humane Society for cats and kittens. For puppies under 6 months, the adoption fee is $75, though that can change.

The event at Golden Belt Humane Society will run from noon to 3:00 p.m. at 151 US Route 281, Great Bend, Kansas.