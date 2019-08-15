Help Clear the Shelters Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Helping animals find a forever home, that is the goal of Clear the Shelters.

It’s a nationwide event that aims to find dogs, cats and other animals permanent homes.

Several shelters in Kansas, like the Kansas Humane Society is participating, either waiving or reducing adoption fees.

“But people also love the idea that they are helping so many animals. They’re coming together on that day, really helping all these animals find homes and helping clear up space so we can bring more animals into our shelter during our busiest time of the year,” said Ericka Goering, Kansas Humane Society.

You can adopt at the Kansas Humane Society, Salina Animal Shelter and Golden Belt Humane Society.

Doors open at 10 in the morning. You will want to get in line early. It is first come, first serve.