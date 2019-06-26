Hoarded Puppies Seized From Affluent Calif. Home Ready for Adoption

Applications to adopt puppies rescued from a suspected hoarding situation in the city of Orange will be accepted by OC Animal Care beginning Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors said.

Organizers said the public had been inquiring about the adoption process for the Shih Tzus that were rescued from a filthy home in an affluent neighborhood back in May. One hundred and forty dogs were recovered and are currently being cared for at OC Animal Care. Approximately 50 of them have received clearance for adoption.

“It is our goal to place every dog into a loving home,” said Orange County Chairwoman Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District Supervisor in a press release. “We are incredibly proud of our team at OC Animal Care, which pulled together to provide care for these dogs on such short notice, and we’re greatly touched by the generosity and support from our community.”

Those interested in adopting one of the dogs will need to complete an online survey that explains the adoption process before filling out an adoption form. OC Animal Care staff said applications will be reviewed immediately to match potential adopters and a puppy.

The dogs involved in the hoarding case are subject to full adoption fees. The other dogs are expected to be released for adoption at a later time.