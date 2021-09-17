KSN joins local animal shelters for Clear the Shelters adoption drive, Sept. 18

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is time to Clear the Shelters. KSN is taking part in a national push to give more animals a loving home.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, KSN is teaming up with local animal shelters to help find some furry friends a new home.

The Kansas Humane Society in Wichita, Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend, Finney County Humane Society in Garden City, and Salina Animal Services are all taking part. To see if an animal shelter near you is taking part, click here for a link and scroll down the page for an interactive map.

The Kansas Humane Society will have reduced adoption fees and Golden Belt Humane Society will have waived adoption fees.

KSN will have some live updates about the event Saturday morning.