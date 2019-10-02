Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Border Report
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda appoints two new wardens
Top Stories
Former sleep lab tech accused of touching female patients inappropriately
Montgomery school teacher becomes American citizen
Kelly brushes off Schmidt’s opinion on online tax collection
Kansas man, 1 of 4, killed in 2-vehicle Oklahoma crash
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
The Big Game
Top Stories
K-State quarterback Holcombe entering transfer portal
Top Stories
Steelers break out of funk, stomp Bengals 27-3
‘The Rush’ | September 30, 2019
Browns coach: Choke of OBJ doesn’t belong in NFL game
Broncos’ Chubb out for season with torn ACL
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Hodgeman County - USD 227
1
of
/
2
Closings and Delays
Sublette - USD 374
2
of
/
2
CMA Awards
This girl is on fire: Maren Morris leads CMA nominations
Dolly, Carrie Underwood to host CMAs
Little Big Town to reveal new album on historic theater tour
Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X & Keith Urban surprise fans with legendary ‘Old Town Road’ performance
Thousands attend Music City Gives Back to kick off CMA Fest week
More CMA Awards Headlines
CMA films ‘Country Christmas’ at Belmont University
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Dodge City Diocese releases list of accused priests
Weather
Man drowns at Sedgwick County Park lake
Surviving the fight: Kansas woman who changed common-law marriage laws in second fight for her life
Kansas man, 1 of 4, killed in 2-vehicle Oklahoma crash
Several confirmed RSV cases in Wichita ahead of peak season